'Unusually high' number of baby deaths and collapses at Chester hospital under investigation

An unusually high rate of baby deaths and collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital is under investigation, police have announced.

Cheshire Police said it would be examining reports dating between June 2015 and June 2016.

The inquiry will centre on the deaths of eight babies where medical practitioners had voiced concerns, as well as seven further deaths and six non-fatal collapses which all happened during the year-long timeframe.

Det Ch Supt Nigel Wenham said the hospital trust had contacted police earlier in May to flag up the high numbers.