Weather: Sunshine and showers for most

Today: A cloudy start in the southeast with patchy rain slowly clearing. A brighter day for many elsewhere, with a mix of sunshine and showers. More frequent showers likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, sometimes heavy with the risk of thunder.

Tonight: Turning cloudy across much of England with rain spreading in from the south. Showers easing elsewhere, leaving some clear spells, allowing patchy fog and grass frost to form by dawn.

Friday: Rain continuing to spread northwards across all but south-western parts of England on Friday, reaching parts of Scotland later. Sunny spells and occasional showers elsewhere, turning heavy and thundery.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Outbreaks of rain across Scotland over the weekend but sunshine and showers further south. A drier and brighter day for most on Monday, although rain arriving in the southwest later.