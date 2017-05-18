Outbreaks of sun but more rain on the way

It will be an improvement for many with sunshine and blue skies but downpours will also be moving through - with some heavy and thundery for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Elsewhere, there will be some sunshine here and there but also a good deal of cloud with another batch of rain seeping into the south-east through the afternoon.

It will feel much fresher and cooler as the humid air from yesterday is now long gone.

Temperatures on the shy side for the time of year.