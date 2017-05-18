The Lib Dems' Tim Farron needs a 'Cleggmania' moment

For the last two weeks I've been travelling around the country on the Liberal Democrat battle bus, thousands of miles as the party chase down votes.

But talking to potential voters two things come up every time....."The Lib Dems, who's the leader now?" often followed by "after what they did with tuition fees, how can we trust them?"

It's a double edge problem for the party - they have a real issue with visibility and for all the broken political promises over the years it is their going back on raising tuition fees which stands out.

That's why today is so important - for the Lib Dems and their not so well known leader Tim Farron. He says he wants the party to be the official opposition but the last election decimated them. In terms of seats that's almost impossible - they only have 9 and they won't get many more without, at the very least, getting voters to know them and like them.

Tonight's ITV Leaders' debate is the biggest audience Tim Farron has ever had. It's a direct line into the homes of millions of potential voters - a chance to get the Lib Dem message out there at a time when the party barely in double figures depending on which polls you use and Mr Farron's approval rating is in the minus numbers.