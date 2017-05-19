- ITV Report
-
A timeline of Julian Assange's lengthy legal battle over Swedish sex offence allegations
Swedish prosecutors have decided to end its rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over an alleged attack seven years ago.
He has always denied the allegations and has been living in Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost five years to avoid extradition for questioning.
Mr Assange has previously claimed that Sweden was likely to extradite him to the US over his leaking activities.
Here are the key dates in the case.
2010
- August : An arrest warrant is issued for Mr Assange for two separate allegations - one of rape and one of molestation - after he visits Sweden. He is questioned by police in Stockholm and denies the allegations.
- November: Stockholm District Court approves a request to detain the WikiLeaks founder for questioning on suspicion of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion. An international arrest warrant is issued by Swedish police through Interpol.
- December: Mr Assange presents himself to London police and appears at an extradition hearing where he is remanded in custody. At a later hearing he is granted conditional bail but is kept behind bars after Swedish authorities challenge the decision.
- He is later granted conditional bail at the High Court in London after his supporters pay £240,000 in cash and sureties.
2011
- February: District Judge Howard Riddle rules Mr Assange should be extradited to Sweden and denies this would breach his human rights. Mr Assange vows to fight the decision.
- November: Mr Assange loses a High Court appeal against the decision to extradite him.
2012
- May: The UK Supreme Court upholds the High Court decision in the case, ruling that extradition is lawful and can go ahead. The Supreme Court later rejects a move by Mr Assange to reopen his appeal against his extradition, saying it is "without merit".
- June 19: Mr Assange enters the Ecuadorian embassy in London, requesting political asylum. A day later, Scotland Yard confirms he will be subject to arrest for breaching his bail conditions.
- August 16: Mr Assange is granted political asylum by Ecuador.
2014
- July: Mr Assange loses a legal bid to have an arrest warrant issued in Sweden against him cancelled. A judge in Stockholm decided to uphold the warrant against him for alleged sexual offences against two women.
- September: On behalf of Mr Assange, his legal team submitted a complaint against Sweden and the United Kingdom to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention claiming his confinement in the embassy amounts to illegal detention.
- November: Mr Assange loses a legal move in a Swedish appeal court aimed at revoking his arrest warrant.
2015
- March: Swedish prosecutors ask to question Mr Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy.
- June: Mr Assange claims the Swedish prosecutor has cancelled an appointment to interview him at the embassy.
- August 13: Swedish prosecutors drop investigations into some of the sex allegations against Mr Assange due to time restrictions. The investigation into suspected rape remains active.
- August 16: Foreign Office minister Hugo Swire said Ecuador's decision to harbour Mr Assange in its embassy had prevented the proper course of justice. He said the UK continued to have a legal obligation to extradite him to Sweden, where he remains suspected of a sexual offence
- October 12: Metropolitan Police end their 24-hour guard outside the Ecuadorian embassy. It breaks a three-year police operation which is estimated to have cost more than £12 million.
2016
- February 4: Mr Assange releases a statement on the eve of a decision by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on his complaint. He says that if he has lost his case, he will "exit the embassy ... to accept arrest by British police."
- He adds that if it concludes the state parties have acted unlawfully, he expects the "immediate" return of his passport and "termination" of further arrest attempts.
- February 5: The UN's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention rules Mr Assange's lengthy confinement in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to "arbitrary detention" by the UK and Sweden and he should receive compensation.
- The UK's Foreign Office "completely rejects" Mr Assange is the victim of arbitrary detention and says it will formally contest the ruling by the UN's panel.
- August: Ecuador announces that Mr Assange will be questioned by Swedish prosecutors in the embassy in London.
- September: Sweden's Court of Appeal rejects a bid by Mr Assange to have his sex assault warrant dropped, saying no new information has emerged.
- November 14: Mr Assange is questioned over the sex allegation in the presence of Sweden's assistant prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and police inspector Cecilia Redell. The interview spans two days.
- November 30: The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention rejects a request by the UK Government to review the case of Mr Assange.
2017
- January: Barack Obama's decision to free whistleblower Chelsea Manning prompts speculation that Mr Assange will end his self-imposed exile.
- WikiLeaks tweeted prior to the decision: "If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (Department of Justice) case."
- January 19 Mr Assange tells a press conference that he stands by his offer to go to the US, provided his rights are respected.
- April: America's attorney general Jeff Sessions says Mr Assange's arrest is a "priority" for the United States.
- May 17: Chelsea Manning is released from prison.
- May 19: Sweden announces it would not be proceeding with the criminal investigation over alleged attack.