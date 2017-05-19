Air traffic controllers to sit 80 miles away from runway at London City Airport in new digital control room

Air traffic controllers will have a 360 degree, high definition view in the new control room. Credit: PA

Planes landing at London City airport will soon be guided in to land by air traffic controllers sat 80 miles away from the runway. The airport is to decommission its traditional tower in 2019, meaning aircraft will be directed from a digital control room in Hampshire. Air traffic controllers will have a 360-degree, high definition view of the airfield, meaning they can monitor planes in more detail than by using the human eye, the airport said. The technology has already been tested in Australia, Sweden, Norway and Ireland.

National Air Traffic Services personnel give demonstration in the operations room at Swanwick in Hampshire. Credit: PA

London City Airport chief executive Declan Collier insisted he is "absolutely confident" that the system is safe from the threat of a cyber attack. "No chief executive is complacent about threats from cyber security," he said. "Over the last week we've seen a major issue arise for the NHS. "But we are very confident that the systems we're putting in place here are secure, they're safe, they're managed very well "We use the highest level of cyber security in order to protect our systems."

There are about 300 flights a day at London City Airport. Credit: PA

Under the existing system, controllers sit in a tower overlooking the runway to direct around 300 flights per day. A live feed from the 14 high-definition cameras and two cameras able to pan, tilt and zoom will be sent via fibre cables to a new operations room built at the Swanwick base of Nats, Britain's air traffic control provider. Controllers will use the footage alongside an audio feed of ambient noise from the airfield and radar readings from the skies above London to instruct aircraft and oversee movements. Building a new tower would cost around £10-£30 million, and the price of installing the digital system is expected to be in a similar range.

Airport bosses are confident the system is safe from the threat of a cyber attack. Credit: PA

Mr Collier claimed it would be foolish to replicate the current tower during the upgrade of the airport. He said: "A pioneering new digital air traffic control tower system will enhance safety and improve resilience, setting a new standard for the global aviation industry to follow. "The way technology is moving, over the next 30 years this is going to be the norm for airports worldwide, using this type of augmented digital technology to help air traffic controllers manage flight movements in and out of airports."

The control room for London City Airport will become fully operational in autumn 2019. Credit: PA