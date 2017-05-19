- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Friday 19th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Click the video above to watch.
Events today include:
- Tim Farron visits Greater Manchester
- Theresa May at Scottish Conservative manifesto launch in Scotland
- Jeremy Corbyn meets Labour General Election candidate Fiona Onasanya