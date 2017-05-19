Chelsea Manning posts first picture after release from jail

Chelsea Manning has posted the first picture of herself since she was released from a US prison for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.

The soldier turned whistleblower appeared as an out trans woman for the first time in the image posted on a new Instagram account.

It was captioned "Okay, so here I am everyone!! ? #HelloWorld".

Other pictures showed her toasting her "freedom and a new beginning" with sparkling wine and pizza.

Manning, who was previously known as Bradley, was convicted in 2013 of leaking a huge cache of American military and diplomatic papers.