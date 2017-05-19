Ebola outbreak in Congo grows with 29 suspected cases identified

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo is growing with at least two deaths and a further 29 suspected cases.

Lab tests have confirmed that at least two people have died as a result of the virus and over two dozen more are thought to be infected, the World Health Organisation said.

Officials are monitoring a further 416 people who could have come into contact with Ebola victims and are at risk.

The latest Ebola in DRC outbreak was announced last Sunday, at which point there were two confirmed case and 17 more suspected infections.

The hemorrhagic fever kills around half of those infected - though some strains have a fatality rate of up to 90%.

The last outbreak of Ebola in DRC was in 2014. It was unconnected to the epidemic in West Africa which killed thousands and became the worst Ebola outbreak on record.