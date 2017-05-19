- ITV Report
Danny DeVito voices general election support for Labour's Jeremy Corbyn
Danny DeVito has leant his support to Jeremy Corbyn's election campaign, calling on UK voters to "show us how it's done".
He also appealed for voters to register ahead of the general election.
The US actor tweeted his backing for the Labour leader, saying "UK. You've got the guy. Register by May 22. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn ... show us how it's done," adding the hashtag #grime4corbyn.
The hashtag is a reference to support the Labour leader has picked up from many UK grime artists, among them Stormzy and AJ Tracey.
This is not the first time the Hollywood star, whose films include Twins and LA Confidential, has come out in favour of Corbyn.
Back in April 2016 he told an audience in LA that he thought Corbyn would make a "great PM" and would be "way better" than then Conservative leader David Cameron.
The Labour leader welcomed DeVito endorsement at that time, and he appeared pleased to have the support again, tweeting: "If @DannyDeVito is saying you should register to vote then you really should."
In the build up to the US elections DeVito was a vocal supporter of left-wing Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, viewed as an outsider for the presidency.