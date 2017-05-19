Danny DeVito voices general election support for Labour's Jeremy Corbyn

Danny DeVito has leant his support to Jeremy Corbyn's election campaign, calling on UK voters to "show us how it's done".

He also appealed for voters to register ahead of the general election.

The US actor tweeted his backing for the Labour leader, saying "UK. You've got the guy. Register by May 22. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn ... show us how it's done," adding the hashtag #grime4corbyn.