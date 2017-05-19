Daughter of Dambusters hero appeals for return of father's stolen logbook

Shere Lowe (left) is offering a reward for return of the log book Credit: Family Handout/PA

The daughter of a Dambusters hero is offering a £5,000 reward for the return of her father's stolen logbook. Shere Lowe has launched an appeal for information leading to the safe return of the book, which belonged to the late RAF Sergeant John Fraser, who took part in the famous mission to destroy dams in Nazi Germany on May 16 and 17 1943. The logbook has been missing since it was lent to military historian Alexander Bateman, 48, in 1996 by Sgt Fraser's widow, Doris.

Shere Lowe (left), Sgt Fraser's daughter, with his widow Doris Credit: Family Handout/PA

Bateman was jailed for two years at Wood Green Court in north London in February this year for stealing the treasured record. He borrowed the memento for research but lied repeatedly when asked to return it and the item has never been recovered. It is feared that it may have been sold.

It is feared the log book has been sold Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA