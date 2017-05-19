'Deeply radicalised' binman jailed for five years for terrorism offences

A "deeply radicalised" council binman has been jailed for five years for terrorism offences, after converting to Islam and telling his wife how he wanted to kill soldiers.

Aabid Ali, 49, from Wrexham, an apparent supporter of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, had looked up security arrangements at Number 10, been found with maps of Parliament and spoke of using a car as a jihadi weapon, Manchester Crown Court heard.

He had also said that the murder of Lee Rigby, who was attacked and killed near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich in 2013, was justified.

Ali, who had visited Downing Street and said he hoped to meet the "war criminal" prime minister, also told his wife of his desire to bomb an RAF base and attack nightclubs.

When his wife, who worked at a military base, told police about her husband's extreme views it led to heightened security at the army barracks where she was employed, the court heard.

She told police her husband had become increasingly fixated with radical Islam and he had said he wanted to kill a soldier with a car and described him as "driven" in his attitudes.

Police searched his home on November 10 last year, seizing his mobile phone and tablet device, showing a substantial quantity of "mindset evidence".