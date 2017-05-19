Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner facing jail term for sexting with 15-year-old girl

Former congressman Anthony Weiner is facing a jail term after admitting exchanging sexually explicit content with a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner, 52, broke down in a New York court on Friday when he pleaded guilty to sexting the teenager, from North Carolina.

The estranged husband of former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner was once considered a rising star in the Democrat party.

But he was forced to step down as a member of congress in 2011 after admitting sending a string of sexually-charged messages to women.

And Weiner now faces a jail term of up to 27 months over his contact with the minor in 2016.