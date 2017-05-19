- ITV Report
-
Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner facing jail term for sexting with 15-year-old girl
Former congressman Anthony Weiner is facing a jail term after admitting exchanging sexually explicit content with a 15-year-old girl.
Weiner, 52, broke down in a New York court on Friday when he pleaded guilty to sexting the teenager, from North Carolina.
The estranged husband of former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner was once considered a rising star in the Democrat party.
But he was forced to step down as a member of congress in 2011 after admitting sending a string of sexually-charged messages to women.
And Weiner now faces a jail term of up to 27 months over his contact with the minor in 2016.
The judge in Manhattan told Weiner he would have to register as a sex offender.
In September last year, his victim claimed she had exchanged lewd messages with Weiner for a number of months and also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.
A subsequent investigation led the FBI to seize his laptop, in turn unearthing a number of emails between Mrs Clinton and Ms Abedin which resulted in the intelligence service re-launching its investigation into the Democrat presidential candidate.
Former Secretary of State Mrs Clinton was accused of using her private email server to handle confidential documents.
Though no charges were laid before Mrs Clinton, the FBI's actions were slammed by her as having an adverse effect upon her White House campaign.