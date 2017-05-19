Final preparations underway for Pippa Middleton's wedding

Final preparations are underway for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and her financier partner James Matthews tomorrow.

The pair will tie the knot at a ceremony in the Berkshire village of Englefield featuring Prince George and Princess Charlotte as a page boy and bridesmaid.

There will also be a host of high-profile guests at an event that has attracted worldwide attention.

Pippa became almost as famous as her sister thanks to her appearance as a bridesmaid at the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.

She has chosen to have her ceremony on private land, meaning that guests will be able to enjoy the day in privacy.

Among the most keenly anticipated guests are Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

It all means that this will be far from a quiet country wedding.