Ex-Newcastle United youth coach George Ormond charged with historical sex offences

Former Newcastle United youth coach George Ormond has been charged with 29 sexual offences, Northumbria Police said.

They are alleged to have been committed between 1973 and 1998.

The 61-year-old, from Newton Abbot, is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 9.

The charges are in relation to Operation Tide, Northumbria Police's investigation into historical child sexual abuse in the sporting community.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: "Our specially trained officers have been supporting those who have taken the hugely brave step of speaking to us."

He added: "Our investigations are continuing and we urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us."