Hit-and-run driver jailed for causing death of four-year-old girl

A man has been jailed for nine years and four months for causing the death by dangerous driving of a four-year-old girl.

Violet-Grace Youens was struck while walking in St Helens, Merseyside, on March 24.

The court heard Aidan McAteer, 23, and passenger Dean Brennan, 27, had ran past Violet-Grace as she lay injured on the ground following the crash.

McAteer then fled to Amsterdam within hours of the collision.

He had previously plead guilty at Liverpool Crown Court via prison video link to causing her death by dangerous driving.

McAteer also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to her 55-year-old grandmother Angela French.

Brennan was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting the aggravated taking of a vehicle and assisting an offender.