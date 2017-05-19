Home ownership levels crash for young people

The housing market in Bristol has been on fire. The city is thriving and in the crush for living space prices have been sent spinning North.

The price of the average property in the city is now ten times the average salary - no bank extend would be willing lend on that kind of ratio.

There are still plenty of first-time buyers, they are just dependant on the kindness of parents to stump up deposits or they have to make compromises they're parents didn't.

"It's still a buyers market" Nick Stopard, an estate agent with Broadwalk Properties, told me.

Nick is 26 and managed to get a foot on the property ladder by buying a flat with his friend. "We seeing people club together to buy more and more" he says.

The level of home ownership in Britain has been falling for much of the last decade but the extent to which young people find themselves locked-out has been revealed by new analysis from the Resolution Foundation.