Body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady released to lawyer

The body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady has been released to his lawyer.

The 79-year-old, who tortured and killed five children along with his girlfriend Myra Hindley, died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars.

Coroner Christopher Sumner said on Tuesday that his body would not be released until he had received assurances that Brady's ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor where he buried his victims.

At a reconvened hearing on Wednesday the coroner's court heard solicitor and executor of Brady's will Robin Makin say there was "no likelihood" the ashes would be scattered there.