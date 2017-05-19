- ITV Report
-
Body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady released to lawyer
The body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady has been released to his lawyer.
The 79-year-old, who tortured and killed five children along with his girlfriend Myra Hindley, died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars.
Coroner Christopher Sumner said on Tuesday that his body would not be released until he had received assurances that Brady's ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor where he buried his victims.
At a reconvened hearing on Wednesday the coroner's court heard solicitor and executor of Brady's will Robin Makin say there was "no likelihood" the ashes would be scattered there.
Glasgow City Council has also said it would refuse any request for his ashes to be scattered in Brady's home city.
Brady's body had been held under police guard since his death at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside at 6.02pm on Monday.
Mr Sumner delayed the body's release until Thursday to allow Merseyside Police to negotiate with Mr Makin about arrangements for the funeral.
Brady and Hindley were jailed for life for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17.
They went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett.
The bodies of four of their victims were found on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester, but the location of Keith Bennett's body remains a mystery despite extensive searches as recently as 2014.
A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "Responsibility for the body has now transferred to the executor of Ian Brady's will and Merseyside Police has no further involvement."