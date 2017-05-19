Instagram rated worst social media for young people's mental health

Instagram has been rated as the worst social media when it comes to the impact on young people's mental health, according to a survey.

The photo-sharing app was found to have the most negative impact on people's body image, sleep and fear of missing out on experiences had by others, warned the Royal Society for Public Health.

However, the survey of almost 1,500 people aged between 14 to 24, found Instagram was positive in terms of self-expression and self-identity.

Respondents were asked to score how each of the social media platforms they use impact upon issues such as anxiety, loneliness and community building.

The site found to have the most positive impact was YouTube, followed by Twitter.

Instagram was rated the most negatively with Facebook and Snapchat ranking third and fourth respectively.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) report said: "The platforms that are supposed to help young people connect with each other may actually be fuelling a mental health crisis."

To help combat the negative impact social media can have on young people the RSPH is calling for a set of recommendations to be implemented.