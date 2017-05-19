Japan cabinet approves law to let Emperor Akihito abdicate

Japan's Cabinet has approved a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate in favour of his son Crown Prince Naruhito.

It comes after Akihito indicated last year that he wanted to abdicate due to age and health concerns.

The legislation is necessary because Japan's Imperial House Law does not provide for the emperor to step down.

Akihito's move will be the first abdication from the Chrysanthemum Throne in 200 years and has revived debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession in the 2,000-year-old monarchy.

Largely the question has been over whether women should be allowed to succeed to the throne - Naruhito's only child is a girl, while his younger brother, Prince Akishino, has a young son and two daughters.

The government has been keen to avoid such divisive issues.