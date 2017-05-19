- ITV Report
Japan cabinet approves law to let Emperor Akihito abdicate
Japan's Cabinet has approved a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate in favour of his son Crown Prince Naruhito.
It comes after Akihito indicated last year that he wanted to abdicate due to age and health concerns.
The legislation is necessary because Japan's Imperial House Law does not provide for the emperor to step down.
Akihito's move will be the first abdication from the Chrysanthemum Throne in 200 years and has revived debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession in the 2,000-year-old monarchy.
Largely the question has been over whether women should be allowed to succeed to the throne - Naruhito's only child is a girl, while his younger brother, Prince Akishino, has a young son and two daughters.
The government has been keen to avoid such divisive issues.
Japan's shrinking royal family is set to lose another member with the coming marriage of Princess Mako, one of Akishino's daughters.
She is due to marry a commoner and in doing so will become one herself.
Akihito ascended the throne in January 1989, at the age of 56, following the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. Naruhito is 57.
The last emperor to abdicate was Kokaku in 1817.