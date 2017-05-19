- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn renews calls on Theresa May to take part in TV debate the 'British people deserve'
Jeremy Corbyn has posted a video on Twitter renewing his calls for Theresa May to take part in a TV debate with him.
The Labour leader posted the video on Thursday night ahead the ITV Leaders' Debate which the Prime Minister declined to take part in.
Five of Britain's party political leaders participated in the live broadcast ahead of the General Election.
Jeremy Corbyn also declined the invitation to take part saying he would not take part in a campaign debate without Theresa May.
Both leaders received criticism for not taking part in the debate, one Labour supporter tweeted to Jeremy Corbyn "I support you but you should have turned up at the #itvleadersdebate this evening. Instead of May alone looking cowardly, now you both do." said Adrian Berry on Twitter.
In the video posted by Mr Corbyn he said "the British people deserve a real discussion about the choice at this election".
He questioned why the Prime Minister couldn't take part in a debate to "present her case and her government's record, and have a debate about the direction of our country".
The Labour leader then went on to criticise the Conservatives' manifesto, which was released on Thursday saying it was "for the few" whereas the Labour manifesto was "for the many".
Mr Corbyn then slammed some of the policies announced by the Tories saying they were "punishing pensioners and taking away school meals from our children to find tax cuts for the Conservative's big business friends".
On Monday Mrs May became the first serving leader of a UK political party to take part in a Facebook Live event as she took questions from the public, put to her by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.
Since Theresa May called the snap election she has insisted she will not take part in any televised head-to-head clashes with her rivals.