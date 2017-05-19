- ITV Report
Labour say Tory manifesto is a 'savage attack on pensioners'
The Conservative manifesto is an "attack on pensioners and working people," say Labour.
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has criticised Theresa May's plans to curb the winter fuel allowance for pensioners calling it "a savage attack on pensioners".
Slamming Tory plans to means test people to see if they are eligible for winter fuel allowance, the Shadow Chancellor said this would leave 10 million pensioners at risk of losing the funding.
Labour say the new winter fuel policy, replacing the 'triple lock' pension scheme and means testing pensioners for care in the home, are a "triple whammy for pensioners".
Theresa May says the money saved from the winter fuel allowance will be going directly to fund health and social care, which is in crisis.
Under the new Tory proposal for a double lock pension, where state increases in pensions would be based on inflation or average earnings and not the 2.5% option, Labour claim pensioners would only have received £1.36 a week increase in 2015.
However, the Prime Minister says that the 'triple lock' had been introduced at a time when there had been a "significant disparity" in pensioner incomes which had now been addressed.
Unveiling the Conservative manifesto on Thursday Mrs May also said elderly people with assets of £100,000 or less will be offered protection from the cost of social care, a dramatic increase from the current £23,250 level in England.
Speaking about the social care crisis in the UK Mrs May said: "This is a real challenge that faces us. This is a challenge that has been ducked by governments for too long."
"We are going to take away the worry of people about how they are going to pay for their care and whether their savings are going to be depleted to virtually nothing.
"What we believe in is, yes, ensuring we are providing a system that provides people with dignity in their old age but doing it in a way that is fair across the generations," said Mrs May.
Speaking at a Labour news conference in London, Mr McDonnell said that the Conservative manifesto "does not mention Living Standards once".
Mr McDonnell said: "This has been the worst decade for pay in 200 years with the living wage lower now than in 2010."
"Real wages turned negative in the last two months this means prices outstrips pay packets, leaving workers worse off."
"It's worth pointing out how extraordinary this is, the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] say the UK is the only advanced major economy where growth has returned since the crash but wages have fallen," Mr McDonnell added.
Under the Tory proposals Mr McDonnell said net tax rises in the pipeline amounted to £14.4 billion or 0.6% of national income between 2021 and 2022 are the equivalent to £760 per family.
"The tax burden is set to reach the highest level since 1987," added McDonnell.
Labour's shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, also speaking at the event said the Tories had launched an "all out attack on pensioners".
"They have laid bare the threat they pose to pensioner security and living standards and shown beyond a doubt that they are turning their backs on older people and future generations of pensioners," she said.
"Those people who worked hard, they did everything that was asked of them, they put their blood, sweat and tears into making Britain great. Today they must feel like they have been kicked in the teeth."