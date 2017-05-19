Labour say Tory manifesto is a 'savage attack on pensioners'

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has criticised Theresa May's plans to curb the winter fuel allowance for pensioners calling it "a savage attack on pensioners".

The Conservative manifesto is an "attack on pensioners and working people," say Labour.

Slamming Tory plans to means test people to see if they are eligible for winter fuel allowance, the Shadow Chancellor said this would leave 10 million pensioners at risk of losing the funding.

Labour say the new winter fuel policy, replacing the 'triple lock' pension scheme and means testing pensioners for care in the home, are a "triple whammy for pensioners".

Theresa May says the money saved from the winter fuel allowance will be going directly to fund health and social care, which is in crisis.

Under the new Tory proposal for a double lock pension, where state increases in pensions would be based on inflation or average earnings and not the 2.5% option, Labour claim pensioners would only have received £1.36 a week increase in 2015.

However, the Prime Minister says that the 'triple lock' had been introduced at a time when there had been a "significant disparity" in pensioner incomes which had now been addressed.

Unveiling the Conservative manifesto on Thursday Mrs May also said elderly people with assets of £100,000 or less will be offered protection from the cost of social care, a dramatic increase from the current £23,250 level in England.

Speaking about the social care crisis in the UK Mrs May said: "This is a real challenge that faces us. This is a challenge that has been ducked by governments for too long."

"We are going to take away the worry of people about how they are going to pay for their care and whether their savings are going to be depleted to virtually nothing.

"What we believe in is, yes, ensuring we are providing a system that provides people with dignity in their old age but doing it in a way that is fair across the generations," said Mrs May.