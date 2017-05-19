Rain clearing north with sunshine ahead for some

Today: Cool and breezy in the east with rain gradually turning lighter as it moves northwards, affecting eastern Scotland from this afternoon. Elsewhere, drier with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, especially in the west and south.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming generally confined to Scotland and the far north of England. Elsewhere, showers easing with local rural grass frost and fog possible under clear skies.

Saturday: Low cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle slowly clearing north from Scotland. Elsewhere, sunny spells and scattered locally heavy, possibly thundery, showers. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Lighter, less frequent showers on Sunday with some sunny spells. Mainly fine on Monday with rain perhaps arriving in the west later. Rain in the north, drier elsewhere on Tuesday.