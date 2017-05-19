- ITV Report
-
Rock band encourages fans to become bone marrow donors
Welsh rockers The Alarm are using their shows to encourage fans to become bone marrow donors.
The band, who are set to play at the Electric Ballroom in London, on Saturday, have arranged for swabbing station to be set up at the venue.
It means fans will be able to join a bone marrow donor registry with a simple cheek swab.
Leader singer Mike Peters, who has battled cancer three times, co-founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation in 2007 with the aim to "save lives, one concert at a time".
It hosts donor drives at concerts and festivals around the world by encouraging music fans aged 18 to 55 to sign up to the International Bone Marrow Registry.
To date, more than 150,000 music fans have joined the registry, and more than 3,100 potentially-lifesaving matches for blood cancer patients.
- Why are bone marrow/stem cell donors needed?
Bone marrow is a soft tissue found in the middle of certain bones. It contains stem cells, which are the "building blocks" for other normal blood cells (like red cells, which carry oxygen, and white cells, which fight infection).
Some diseases, such as leukaemia, prevent people's bone marrow from working properly. And for certain patients, the only cure is to have a stem cell transplant from a healthy donor.
Peters, 58, from North Wales, was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 1995. He has also battled leukaemia twice.
He said: "It's humbling to see how many people have responded to the Get On The List campaign so far."
Blood cancer charity DKMS, which is the world's largest donor centre, has worked with the LHS Foundation since 2013.
Joe Hallett, senior donor recruitment manager at the charity, said: "Only one in three people with a blood cancer in the UK and in need of a life-saving blood stem cell transplant will be lucky enough to find a suitable match within their own family.
"Finding a match from a genetically similar person can offer the best treatment, a second chance of life."