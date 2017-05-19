Scottish Conservatives' manifesto: No means testing of winter fuel allowance

Ruth Davidson said that the £100-£300 payments will remain in place in Scotland due to the "colder climate" and "different housing stock", should the Scottish Conservatives gain power in Holyrood.

The Conservative Party has pledged to means test winter fuel payments for the elderly if they are returned to power after the General Election, but this will not be the case north of the border, the Scottish Tory leader has said.

The Conservative Party's manifesto, which was released on Thursday, states that the money saved on winter fuel payments will go directly to fund health and social care.

Winter fuel payments are one of a number of benefits to be devolved to Scotland by April 2020.

Ms Davidson went on to say that changes to policy south of the border would even result in a boost for Scotland, because the money saved would be put back into the health budget, and the Scottish Government is in charge of the health care funding it receives.

"There should be more money coming to Scotland as a result of the changes that's happened down south," she said.

Launching the Scottish Conservative's manifesto in Edinburgh, Ms Davidson said there was "clear blue water" between her General Election proposal's and the party's UK manifesto.

The Scottish Conservative manifesto also differs in its opposition to a new generation of grammar schools, and instead calls for a major review of the school curriculum north of the border.

The Scottish Tories also oppose fox hunting, which has been banned there since 2002 and the issue "does not need to be revisited", Ms Davidson said.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Tories have pledged support for the shale gas industry north of the border, backed a road maintenance fund, and called for 100,000 homes to be built over the next five years.

On tax, the party promises to "press the Scottish Government" to raise the threshold for the higher rate of income tax to £50,000.