Screening stopped after Netflix film Okja booed and heckled at Cannes

A screening of the Netflix film Okja at the Cannes Film Festival was stopped on Friday after it was booed by audience members. Okja, which stars Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, has been at the centre of controversy, because of its selection for the Palme d'Or competition despite being a streaming-only film. The film is about a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, company from kidnapping her best friend - a massive animal named Okja.

The audience reportedly first booed when the Netflix logo, appeared before the film started. The booing is said to have continued along with heckling when the film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, was projected in the wrong aspect ratio for around ten minutes. Journalist Philippe Dupuy tweeted this video from inside the screening room when the film was stopped.

David Ehrlich, a senior film critic at Indiewire, tweeted that there had been "huge boos" at the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumiere.

The Telegraph film critic Robbie Collin tweeted that Cannes had made "an A+ case for the primacy of the cinema experience".

Festival apologies for 'technical incident'

The screening of the film was then restarted and was applauded at the end. In a statement, the festival said: "This incident was entirely the responsibility of the Festival's technical service, which offers its apologies to the director, his teams, the producers and the audience at the showing."

What's behind the controversy over the film?