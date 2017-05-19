- ITV Report
-
Sunny spells and showers for most tomorrow
Showers tend to die away across many areas overnight, although more general rain will continue across much of Scotland. That cloud and rain across Scotland hangs around for the much of the day tomorrow where elsewhere it's a mixture of sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers. Sunday looks to be generally drier and warmer with plenty of brightness expected. Thickening cloud and rain slowly moving in across northwestern parts throughout the day.