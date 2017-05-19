- ITV Report
-
Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against Julian Assange
Swedish prosecutors have decided to end a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
The state's Director of Public Prosecutions Marianne Ny announced they would be dropping the case over an alleged attack seven years ago.
It clears the way for Mr Assange to leave the Ecuadorian embassy, where he has been living for almost five years to avoid extradition for questioning.
He has claimed that Sweden is likely to extradite him to the US over his leaking activities.
A brief statement ahead of today's press conference said: "Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape (lesser degree) by Julian Assange."
Mr Assange was initially wanted for questioning over three separate alleged sexual offences in Sweden.
Two of those investigations - into alleged sexual molestation and unlawful coercion in 2010 - were previously dropped in 2015 because they had exceeded the time limit in which they could be prosecuted. Mr Assange was questioned over the remaining allegation over six months ago in the presence of Swedish officials.
He has always denied all of the allegations.
A Twitter post by WikiLeaks suggested that Mr Assange may not leave Ecuador's embassy as he has concerns that the UK could move to extradite him.