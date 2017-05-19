Swedish prosecutors drop rape investigation against Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors have decided to end a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The state's Director of Public Prosecutions Marianne Ny announced they would be dropping the case over an alleged attack seven years ago.

It clears the way for Mr Assange to leave the Ecuadorian embassy, where he has been living for almost five years to avoid extradition for questioning.

He has claimed that Sweden is likely to extradite him to the US over his leaking activities.

A brief statement ahead of today's press conference said: "Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape (lesser degree) by Julian Assange."