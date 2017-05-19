- ITV Report
US warplanes strike Syrian pro-government militia convoy
US warplanes have struck pro-Syrian government forces that were said to pose a threat to American troops and allied rebels operating near the border with Jordan.
The coalition said "apparent" Russian attempts as well as warning shots and a show of force, had failed to deter the pro-Assad forces moving toward Tanf in southern Syria, where British special forces are also based.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed eight militiamen, although there was no immediate comment from the pro-government side.
A Syrian opposition media group, the Palmyra News Network, also said there were casualties from the attack.
The US characterised the strike as "defensive", with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis telling reporters: "We are not increasing our role in the Syrian civil war, but we will defend our troops."
The region - where the borders of Jordan, Syria and Iraq meet - has been considered a de-conflicted zone, under an agreement between the US and Russia.
The airstrike is at least the third time that US forces have fired on forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's increasingly crowded war zone.