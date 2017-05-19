US warplanes strike Syrian pro-government militia convoy

US warplanes have struck pro-Syrian government forces that were said to pose a threat to American troops and allied rebels operating near the border with Jordan.

The coalition said "apparent" Russian attempts as well as warning shots and a show of force, had failed to deter the pro-Assad forces moving toward Tanf in southern Syria, where British special forces are also based.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed eight militiamen, although there was no immediate comment from the pro-government side.

A Syrian opposition media group, the Palmyra News Network, also said there were casualties from the attack.