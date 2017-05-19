'We are one people' says May in plea to Scottish voters

Theresa May said a vote for any other party is a vote to weaken our union. Credit: ITV News

The Prime Minister has said Britons are "one people" at heart as she called for Scots to vote for the Conservatives in the General Election. Pledging to deliver for the whole of the United Kingdom she said "too often in the past" UK governments have "tended to devolve and forget, the government I lead will put that right". "We'll make the institutions of our United Kingdom a force for good across the while UK," she added. Theresa May said that the "UK government already employs more civil servants in Scotland than the Scottish government does". With recent elections showing Scots coming back to the Conservatives, she told voters: "Come with me as I lead Britain.

Theresa May says voting for her will Credit: PA

"Strengthen my hand as I fight to strengthen our Union." The PM was speaking after her party's Scottish leader, Ruth Davidson, made a direct pitch to Labour voters disillusioned under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. "Let me do a job for you," Ms Davidson asked them. The Prime Minister told Scots it is time to leave behind the "old tribal politics". She urged people not to think about who they voted for in the past, calling on them to instead consider "who you want to lead our country in the future, who will get the best deal for the whole of the UK from Brexit". She added: "It is time to come together in the national interest, united in our desire to make a success of Brexit."

Scots voted by a margin of 62% to 38% to remain in the European Union last June - a result which led Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to call for a second vote on independence. Mrs May said: "I have been clear that now is not the time for another independence referendum. "This is a time to pull together, not apart. "A vote for any other party is a vote to weaken our Union, to weaken our negotiating hand in Europe and to put our future prosperity and security at risk." She said that "Jeremy Corbyn is too weak to stand for our union even if he wanted to".

Criticising his statement that a second independence referendum would be "absolutely fine" she said "I've been absolutely clear that now is not the time" but said "now is the time to pull together". Speaking to activists in Edinburgh, the Prime Minister also warned that depending on the results of the General Election, the Labour leader could be "propped up by the Scottish nationalists".

Credit: PA