- ITV Report
-
'We are one people' says May in plea to Scottish voters
The Prime Minister has said Britons are "one people" at heart as she called for Scots to vote for the Conservatives in the General Election.
Pledging to deliver for the whole of the United Kingdom she said "too often in the past" UK governments have "tended to devolve and forget, the government I lead will put that right".
"We'll make the institutions of our United Kingdom a force for good across the while UK," she added.
Theresa May said that the "UK government already employs more civil servants in Scotland than the Scottish government does".
With recent elections showing Scots coming back to the Conservatives, she told voters: "Come with me as I lead Britain.
"Strengthen my hand as I fight to strengthen our Union."
The PM was speaking after her party's Scottish leader, Ruth Davidson, made a direct pitch to Labour voters disillusioned under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.
"Let me do a job for you," Ms Davidson asked them.
The Prime Minister told Scots it is time to leave behind the "old tribal politics".
She urged people not to think about who they voted for in the past, calling on them to instead consider "who you want to lead our country in the future, who will get the best deal for the whole of the UK from Brexit".
She added: "It is time to come together in the national interest, united in our desire to make a success of Brexit."
Scots voted by a margin of 62% to 38% to remain in the European Union last June - a result which led Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to call for a second vote on independence.
Mrs May said: "I have been clear that now is not the time for another independence referendum.
"This is a time to pull together, not apart.
"A vote for any other party is a vote to weaken our Union, to weaken our negotiating hand in Europe and to put our future prosperity and security at risk."
She said that "Jeremy Corbyn is too weak to stand for our union even if he wanted to".
Criticising his statement that a second independence referendum would be "absolutely fine" she said "I've been absolutely clear that now is not the time" but said "now is the time to pull together".
Speaking to activists in Edinburgh, the Prime Minister also warned that depending on the results of the General Election, the Labour leader could be "propped up by the Scottish nationalists".
Mrs May told voters north of the border: "A vote for me and my team is a vote for strong and stable leadership.
"Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand in the negotiations to come.
"Every vote will help me get a better deal for the whole United Kingdom.
"And every vote from Scotland will strengthen my hand when I stand up for our United Kingdom here at home."
She insisted "only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the strength and credibility to stand up to the nationalists and defend our United Kingdom".
The Conservative leader also said that "unlike other parties we are being upfront and honest with British people about the scale of the task we face".
"Because leadership means being straight with people about the challenges ahead and the hard work required to overcome them and that is what this manifesto does," she added.
The Prime Minister then read over the five "great challenges" facing the country: The need for a strong economy; Responding to Brexit in a changing world; tackling enduring social divisions; responding to an aging society; facing up to fast-changing technology.
Mrs May added that the Tory manifesto sets out how the Tories will address each one.