Weather: Fine and warm end to the week for many

Expect a few showers continuing during the evening on Saturday before most of the rain dies away leaving a dry and relatively clear night with light winds and minimum temperatures of 9 °C.

Looking ahead to Sunday it will be dry with sunshine during the morning before some cloud develops during the afternoon. Overall though it should stay dry and feel warm with light winds with the best of the sunshine towards the southeast and a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: