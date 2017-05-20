- ITV Report
Chibok schoolgirls reunited with families
The families of 82 Chibok schoolgirls, recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity, have had an emotional reunion with the youngsters in the Nigerian capital.
It follows the release of the girls on May 6 this month.
The official reunion in Abuja on Saturday was the first time family members had seen their daughters since they were abducted from a secondary school in the remote north eastern town of Chibok in 2014.
According to reports emotional families embraced outdoors and fell to their knees in prayer as they celebrated being able to see their lost children again after so long.
The release of the girls this month follows negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram for their release and comes after an initial group of 21 girls was released in October.
Since they were freed the girls have been in government care in the capital as part of a "nine-month reintegration program".