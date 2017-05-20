Chibok schoolgirls reunited with families

The families of 82 Chibok schoolgirls, recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity, have had an emotional reunion with the youngsters in the Nigerian capital.

It follows the release of the girls on May 6 this month.

The official reunion in Abuja on Saturday was the first time family members had seen their daughters since they were abducted from a secondary school in the remote north eastern town of Chibok in 2014.