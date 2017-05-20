Chris Cornell's widow questions suicide ruling

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's wife has raised questions about his death.

Mr Cornell, 52, was found dead on Wednesday after a concert in Detroit, Michigan.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office declared his death a suicide by hanging.

But his widow Vicky Cornell issued a statement on Friday that raised concerns her husband's medication may have impacted his judgment.

Mr Cornell, who was a recovering addict, had been taking anti-anxiety drugs.

"When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different," she said in the statement.

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details," said Mrs Cornell.

She continued: "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

Mrs Cornell said that just before his death, her husband had spoken of their holiday plans over the phone.

"When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do," Mrs Cornell said.

She thanked fans for the "outpouring of love and support".

Kirk Pasich, an attorney for the Cornell family, said in the statement that the singer may have taken more benzodiazepines than the dosage recommended.

"The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions," said Mr Pasich.