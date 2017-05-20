- ITV Report
Comedian Eddie Izzard hoping to become Labour politician
Eddie Izzard aims to become a Labour politician and will be supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the General Election.
The 55-year-old comedian revealed his ambition to enter the political arena in an interview with The Times Magazine.
He outlined a vision of "the whole world of seven billion people all having a fair chance".
And Izzard issued his support for Labour leader Mr Corbyn, saying he "believes in what he [Corbyn] says".
Izzard, who is releasing a new memoir, Believe Me: A Memoir Of Love, Death And Jazz Chickens, said: "I don't really want to do the politics, but I think I have certain attributes.
"You have to be able to distil what are the essences of things that are going on, to see a positive vision forward.
"A lot of people with decent values will not go into politics because they feel they are going to get pummelled.
"I am proud of my country, but I want to reach out to other countries."
And speaking of his political preferences, Izzard said: "I like Jeremy Corbyn. He believes in what he says.
"I would much rather have a Labour Party government than a Conservative one led by Theresa May"
In the Times article, the marathon runner underscored his belief in the importance of understanding transgender issues.
Izzard, who identifies as transgender, said: "I do feel we have crossed into a place of more political acceptance.
"It's allowed now. I have boy genetics and girl genetics.
"That's what I'm pushing for. I think I've got through the net now."