Comedian Eddie Izzard hoping to become Labour politician

Eddie Izzard (l) and Labour candidate Jack Dromey (c). Credit: PA

Eddie Izzard aims to become a Labour politician and will be supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the General Election. The 55-year-old comedian revealed his ambition to enter the political arena in an interview with The Times Magazine. He outlined a vision of "the whole world of seven billion people all having a fair chance". And Izzard issued his support for Labour leader Mr Corbyn, saying he "believes in what he [Corbyn] says".

Izzard says he is a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

Izzard, who is releasing a new memoir, Believe Me: A Memoir Of Love, Death And Jazz Chickens, said: "I don't really want to do the politics, but I think I have certain attributes. "You have to be able to distil what are the essences of things that are going on, to see a positive vision forward. "A lot of people with decent values will not go into politics because they feel they are going to get pummelled. "I am proud of my country, but I want to reach out to other countries."

Izzard identifies as transgender. Credit: PA