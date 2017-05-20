Ian Paterson case: More than 100 further patients come forward

More than 100 further people treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson have come forward since his conviction.

The 59-year-old was found guilty of lying to patients and exaggerating their risk of cancer so he could perform "completely unnecessary" operations.

One patient looked like a "car crash victim" after undergoing an unnecessary mastectomy.

While another had a "significant deformity in her visible cleavage area" after a pair of needless operations on her left breast.

Hundreds are now seeking compensation after the surgeon carried out the needless procedures, possibly to improve his earnings.

Victim Frances Perks, who had already lost her mother and sister to breast cancer before being referred to Paterson, told ITV News he should "rot in hell".