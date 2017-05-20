- ITV Report
Ian Paterson case: More than 100 further patients come forward
More than 100 further people treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson have come forward since his conviction.
The 59-year-old was found guilty of lying to patients and exaggerating their risk of cancer so he could perform "completely unnecessary" operations.
One patient looked like a "car crash victim" after undergoing an unnecessary mastectomy.
While another had a "significant deformity in her visible cleavage area" after a pair of needless operations on her left breast.
Hundreds are now seeking compensation after the surgeon carried out the needless procedures, possibly to improve his earnings.
Victim Frances Perks, who had already lost her mother and sister to breast cancer before being referred to Paterson, told ITV News he should "rot in hell".
Medical negligence specialist at law firm Thompsons Solicitors Linda Millband said 103 clients treated at Spire Healthcare hospitals have sought legal advice from the firm following Paterson's well-publicised trial and guilty verdicts.
She said: "Over the weeks we have received more and more calls from ex-private patients of Paterson."
His trial heard harrowing testimony from 10 patients treated in the private sector between 1997 and 2011 at Spire's Little Aston and Parkway hospitals in the West Midlands, with one victim telling jurors: "That person has ruined my life."
Paterson was convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding against 10 private patients at Nottingham Crown Court last month after a seven-week trial.
He was released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing this month.