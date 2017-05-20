Iran elections: Hassan Rouhani wins second term as president

Iran has re-elected Hassan Rouhani for a second term as president - promising continued outreach to the wider world.

State TV declared Rouhani the winner on Saturday after voting for him and competitor Ebrahim Raisi closed the previous day.

The 68-year-old has come to embody more liberal and reform-minded Iranians' hopes for domestic political freedom and international integration.

He will now embark on a second four-year term.