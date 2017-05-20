Liberal Democrats launch bizarre Farage/May campaign poster

The Liberal Democrats have a launched a bizarre election poster campaign - featuring Nigel Farage's face superimposed onto Theresa May's body.

Alongside a close up of the former Ukip leader's face sporting the Prime Minister's ear length grey hair, the poster reads: "Vote her, get him".

In the picture, Mr Farage also wears a large bead necklace and grey jacket sometimes seen being worn by Mrs May.

Launching the poster on Twitter, the Liberal Democrats urged voters to not accept "May and Farage's extreme version of Brexit".