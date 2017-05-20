NHS chief urges ministers to address NHS pay issues or face staffing crisis

Action needs to be taken to address the continued unrest among NHS staff or the health service could find itself facing a full-blown staffing crisis, a senior hospital boss has warned.

Delivering a stark warning about the future of the UK's healthcare system Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said there was the very real possibility that unless measures are taken to improve pay, recruitment concerns, and conditions staff could flee the NHS in the coming years.

Writing on The Guardian website Mr Dickinson warned: "There may now be a case for looking again at pay.

"Given the financial and demand pressures on the service in recent years, some pay restraint has been necessary and inevitable. But it is also obvious there will be a limit on how far this can be taken before it affects recruitment and morale."