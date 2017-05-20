Painting breaks US art record with £85m sale

A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat has sold for a record breaking $110.5 million (£85.3 million) - 29 years after he died.

The artwork, which depicts a face in the shape of a skull, was sold at auction in Sotheby's in New York.

It had previously been bought at auction in 1984 for $19,000 dollars (£14,600).

The auction house said the sale of "Untitled" set a record price for an American artist at auction.