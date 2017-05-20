- ITV Report
Pippa Middleton ties the knot in Giles Deacon dress
Pippa Middleton wore a Giles Deacon dress to tie the knot with her financier boyfriend James Matthews.
The bespoke gown had a cap sleeve, high neckline and corseted bodice with heart-shaped detail at the back.
Silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create an illusion of the dress having "no seams".
The bride also wore a bespoke tulle and pearl veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones with a matching handmade tiara.
Her shoes were Manolo Blahnik pumps in ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.
The bridal bouquet by Lavender Green was a mix of peony, sweet pea, freesia, waxflower and green bell.
Following the service at St Mark's Church the bridal party departed to the private Englefield House for the reception.