- ITV Report
-
Pippa Middleton wedding: Guests start to arrive
Guests have started to arrive at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Prince William arrived at the church with his brother Prince Harry - but there was no sign of Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.
TV presenter Donna Air, the girlfriend of Pippa and Kate's brother James, was also there.
This is despite Pippa's rumoured "no ring, no bring" guest policy as the pair are not engaged.
Other royals on the guest list included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attended with her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.
Other famous faces who got an invite included tennis ace Roger Federer and his wife Mirka.