Pippa Middleton wedding: Guests start to arrive

Guests have started to arrive at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Prince William arrived at the church with his brother Prince Harry - but there was no sign of Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Prince William with brother Harry. Credit: AP

TV presenter Donna Air, the girlfriend of Pippa and Kate's brother James, was also there.

This is despite Pippa's rumoured "no ring, no bring" guest policy as the pair are not engaged.

TV presenter Donna Air. Credit: PA
Pippa and Kate's brother James. Credit: AP

Other royals on the guest list included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attended with her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Credit: AP

Other famous faces who got an invite included tennis ace Roger Federer and his wife Mirka.

Roger Federer with his wife Mirka. Credit: PA