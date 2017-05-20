Pippa Middleton's wedding: Everything you need to know

Pippa will wed financier James Matthews in a lavish ceremony. Credit: PA

Pippa Middleton ties the knot with her financier boyfriend James Matthews today. Here is all you need to know about the 'society wedding of the year'.

The venue

St Mark's Church is on the private Englefield estate in Berkshire. Credit: PA

The couple will tie the knot in St Mark's Church on the private Englefield estate in Berkshire, near Reading. Hundreds of royal fans, press and public will descend on the normally quiet, picturesque village for the ceremony which is expected to take place at 11.30am. The Rev Nick Wynne-Jones, who is the church's resident priest, is expected to officiate at the wedding.

The reception

The glass marquee where the reception is thought to be taking place. Credit: PA

The reception will be held in the grounds of Pippa's parents home a few miles away in the village of Bucklebury. Exact details have been kept under wraps, but what we do know is that an expensive glass marquee has been hired for the event. Reports suggest it will be a lavish affair, with a nod to the groom's Scottish connections included in his outfit, entertainment and the food, with haggis on the menu along with Scottish lamb and whisky, while there will also be a piper and a Spitfire flypast. Vintage cars and posh portable loos have also been ordered for guests.

George and Charlotte's role

Will the little royals behave on Pippa's big day? Credit: PA

The young royals will have starring roles as page boy and bridesmaid at the wedding. Their mother Kate admitted earlier this week she was a "bit worried" about how the children will be behave on Pippa's big day. "She said she was hopeful they will be good, but you never know at that age," a guest who met Kate at the Queen's recent annual garden party revealed.

The dress

Pippa stole the show at sister Kate's wedding - but what gown will she choose? Credit: PA

The details of Pippa's wedding gown have been a tightly held secret. Names of a number of designers being put forward by royal watchers, from Amanda Wakeley and Jenny Packham to Oscar De La Renta, Giles Deacon and Alexander McQueen.

The guest list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend as a couple. Credit: PA

The most highly anticipated guests will be Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle. It was first reported that Meghan, who Harry has been dating since last year, was not invited due to Pippa's "no ring, no bring policy". But this has since been relaxed and the Suits star is expected to attend. James's brother Spencer Matthews, who was a regular in reality show Made In Chelsea, is likely to be best man. His girlfriend, reality TV star Vogue Williams, will not be attending due to a "prior engagement", her spokesman said, adding she "wishes Pippa and James all the best on their special day". Kate's controversial uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who was a guest at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding, is also said to be attending.

Security

Royal fans have descended on the village for the event. Credit: PA

Security is expected to be tight with several senior royals attending, guarded as usual by Scotland Yard royalty protection officers. No-fly zones, banning aircraft including drones, balloons, kites and parachutes, were imposed over Bucklebury and Englefield between 6am on Friday and 3pm on Sunday.

The engagement

Pippa's enormous engagement ring. Credit: PA