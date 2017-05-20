Prince's siblings named heirs to singer's $200m estate

Prince's six siblings have been officially named as heirs to the singer's $200m (£150m) estate following a lengthy legal battle in the wake of his death last year.

The 'Purple Rain' star was found dead at his Paisley Park home after an accidental drug overdose - after self-administering the painkiller Fentanyl - on April 21, 2016, but the according to his sister he 'left no known will'.

More than 45 people reportedly came forward after Prince's death to stake a claim on his fortune and file claims stating they were related to the star but a Minnesota judge finally ruled on Friday that the singer's siblings were the legal heirs to his estate.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings - Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson, were the star's official heirs but indicated they will have to wait to get their share of the millions while any pending appeals were dealt with.