Record 200 women MPs expected to be elected on June 8

A record number of female MPs is expected to be elected to parliament on June 8 according to new analysis.

Two hundred women could take their place in the House of Commons if the Conservatives win an increased majority, up nine on the total elected at the 2015 general election.

If Labour defy the opinion polls and end up the largest party in a hung parliament the number of women MPs could rise as high as 212.

A minimum of 200 women in the Commons would mean nearly one in three MPs is female.

Around 92 would be Conservatives, the largest number in the party's history and a big jump from the 68 elected in 2015.

Labour would have around 82 female MPs, down from 99 in 2015 and well below the party's all-time high of 101 in 1997.

The Press Association calculated the figures by projecting the seats that would change hands on June based on a variety of outcomes.

Chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society Katie Ghose welcomed the likely rise in female MPs, but described the increase on 2015 as "glacial".

"It shows there is much more to be done to achieve gender equality in politics and public life," she said.

"We cannot settle for incremental change. It's time for some real momentum on women's representation in politics."