- ITV Report
Rochdale sex grooming gang ringleader continues to fight extradition
The ringleader of the Rochdale child sex grooming gang is continuing his fight against extradition to his native Pakistan.
Shabir Ahmed, 64, along with three other convicted men, is taking his case to the Court of Appeal.
Ahmed is serving a 22-year jail sentence after being convicted of a string of offences including rape in 2012.
Five years ago Ahmed, along with fellow claimants Adil Khan, Qari Abdul Rauf and Abdul Aziz, was order to be stripped of their British citizenship and returned to Pakistan.
Their trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard five girls - aged between 13 and 15 - were given alcohol, food and money in return for sex. Violence was also used at times.
A date for the Court of Appeal hearing has not yet been set.
A Home Office spokesman said: "All four men have been granted permission to appeal at the Court of Appeal."