Rochdale sex grooming gang ringleader continues to fight extradition

The ringleader of the Rochdale child sex grooming gang is continuing his fight against extradition to his native Pakistan.

Shabir Ahmed, 64, along with three other convicted men, is taking his case to the Court of Appeal.

Ahmed is serving a 22-year jail sentence after being convicted of a string of offences including rape in 2012.

Five years ago Ahmed, along with fellow claimants Adil Khan, Qari Abdul Rauf and Abdul Aziz, was order to be stripped of their British citizenship and returned to Pakistan.