Sunshine and showers with a risk of hail and thunder

Northern and central Scotland will see a rather cloudy and wet day today, with outbreaks of rain turning heavy and persistent at times, especially across the Northern Isles.

Elsewhere will see a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers today, with some the showers turning heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Western parts though will see the showers tending to ease as we head into the afternoon.

Top temperature 18 Celsius (64 F)