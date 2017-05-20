Theresa May: Labour 'could not be trusted with the defence of our country' after Trident row

Theresa May has hit out at Labour over the party's ability to take on the defence of the country following a row which broke out within the shadow cabinet over the future of the Trident nuclear deterrent.

Speaking at a campaign event in Ealing on Saturday Ms May said: "A Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government could not be trusted with the defence of our country."

The comments came after Corbyn's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry suggested on Friday that the party could withdraw its support after a post-election review of Britain's defence needs.