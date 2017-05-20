- ITV Report
-
Theresa May: Labour 'could not be trusted with the defence of our country' after Trident row
Theresa May has hit out at Labour over the party's ability to take on the defence of the country following a row which broke out within the shadow cabinet over the future of the Trident nuclear deterrent.
Speaking at a campaign event in Ealing on Saturday Ms May said: "A Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government could not be trusted with the defence of our country."
The comments came after Corbyn's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry suggested on Friday that the party could withdraw its support after a post-election review of Britain's defence needs.
Mr Corbyn restated his party's commitment to Trident after Ms Thornberry's comments telling supporters in Birmingham on Saturday that "the manifesto makes it very clear that the Labour Party has come to a decision and is committed to Trident."
But Ms May used her own campaign appearance to query whether a Labour government would be "unequivocally committed to the Trident nuclear deterrent", saying she felt "they would not be able to defend this country."
The Labour party said its manifesto included support for renewing Trident and a party source confirmed "Trident will be renewed come what may."