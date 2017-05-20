Ukip suspend candidate over 'racist' tweets

Ukip has suspended one of its party's General Election candidates after it allegations of him having sent a series of "racist" tweets emerged.

According to reports Paddy Singh, the Ukip candidate for North Wiltshire, will continue to be listed on the constituency's ballot paper but he will no longer have the endorsement of his former party.

Ukip leader Paul Nutall branded the social media posts which prompted the allegations of racism as "totally unacceptable" after anti-racism campaigners flagged up the tweets made by the former cavalry officer - tweets which dated back to 2014.

In the tweets Captain Singh is said to have described Israelis as "basically Nazis in mentality" and stated he felt there was no hope of a ceasefire in the Middle East "with the Nazi Jews like wild dogs on the rampage".

In 2016 he also posted a link to an article about the murder of a Pakistani politician with the comment: "Is Pakistan a country inhabited by humans or animals?"