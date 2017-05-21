- ITV Report
Beijing 'crippled' US spying operations in China since 2010 with killings and imprisonments
China has killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources since 2010 as it "systematically dismantled" the US's spying operations in the country, according to a report.
The Chinese government "effectively unravelled" a covert network built up over a numbers of years in what anonymous US officials described as the worst intelligence breach in decades.
In a report in the New York Times, the newspaper claimed China's government managed to freeze US intelligence gathering in the country by killing or imprisoning 18 out of 20 sources over two years.
According to officials, one source was shot in front a of government building in a warning to others.
US officials told the newspaper that the cause of the fallout is yet to be determined, and that some suspect a mole.
In its report, the New York Times cited 10 current or former intelligence officials who spoke anonymously about China wiping out the US's spying network.
An investigation into the breach allegedly caused division between US officials, with some believing a mole in the CIA to be behind the crisis, while others thought the Chinese had hacked the covert system of contact between the intelligence agency and spies on the ground.
Officials agreed that the setback had been one of the worst in decades for the US intelligence community.
The number of American sources lost in China was compared to significant breaches in the former Soviet Union.
Within the FBI, some agents reportedly suspected sloppy work by CIA handlers in Beijing might have been to blame for the losses.
Former officials said that a restaurant used for meetings with sources had had been fitted with listening devices and staffed with waiters who were Chinese agents.
According to the New York Times, by 2013 the FBI and CIA had concluded that China no longer had the ability to identify American agents.