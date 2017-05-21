Beijing 'crippled' US spying operations in China since 2010 with killings and imprisonments

China has killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources since 2010 as it "systematically dismantled" the US's spying operations in the country, according to a report.

The Chinese government "effectively unravelled" a covert network built up over a numbers of years in what anonymous US officials described as the worst intelligence breach in decades.

In a report in the New York Times, the newspaper claimed China's government managed to freeze US intelligence gathering in the country by killing or imprisoning 18 out of 20 sources over two years.

According to officials, one source was shot in front a of government building in a warning to others.

US officials told the newspaper that the cause of the fallout is yet to be determined, and that some suspect a mole.