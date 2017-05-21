Beyonce celebrates baby shower with Kelly Rowland and Serena Williams

US singer Beyonce celebrated the upcoming arrival of her twins with an African-themed baby shower in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, 35, announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

The party, in Beverly Hills, was attended by several celebrities including her Destiny's Child bandmates Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as tennis ace Serena Williams, who is also pregnant.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, shared a video of the baby shower on Instagram, entitled: "All theses beautiful ladies at the Carter push party."